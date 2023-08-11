Mercy High School students get loud for first day of class

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Back-to-school welcomes continued across the Metro Friday, this time with loud cheers and lots of enthusiasm outside Mercy High School.

Student ambassadors as well as cheerleaders and dancers lined the street as students hopped out of cars and into the building.

One by one each girl got a warm welcome with signs, pom-poms, and music. The yearly tradition is something upperclassmen say brings them fulfillment.

“We’re the first people that they see. So we want to make sure that they feel welcome, they’re coming into their first day of school feeling high energy, feeling good about themselves,” said senior Gianna Coniglio.

Mercy High School seniors started during COVID, so their welcome was a lot different. But, they’re glad to still be able to make the moment special for others.

“We were online because of COVID. So it’s really nice that the new students get a good welcome to the school,” said senior Kaylee Epp.

This year’s incoming class will graduate in 2027.

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.