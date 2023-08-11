We are Local
Lincoln woman sentenced to prison for assault on baby under her care

Crystal Demers was sentenced to 30-50 years in prison for first degree assault and child abuse resulting in serious bodily injury.
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Aug. 10, 2023 at 3:54 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A Lincoln woman could spend the next five decades in prison for an incident that almost killed a 10-month-old baby she was in charge of watching.

A judge sentenced 41-year-old Crystal Demers Thursday to 30-50 years in prison for first degree assault and child abuse resulting in serious bodily injury.

On March 4, 2021, a baby girl was brought to a Lincoln hospital with a severe brain injury and required emergency surgery at Bryan West. Doctors wanted to fly the baby to Omaha, but feared she would die on the way. The infant survived surgery and was later flown to Omaha for ongoing care.

Lincoln Police interviewed Demers, who was watching the child while the biological mother was away. Eventually, Demers admitted to police that she hit the child, threw her on the couch which caused her to fall on the floor.

Court documents indicate she waited more than 12 hours before getting the baby medical attention.

