We are Local
Omaha Everyday
Advertise With Us
Heartland Heroes

Gov. Pillen appoints new state tax commissioner, county judge nominees

Governor Jim Pillen
Governor Jim Pillen(Governor Jim Pillen)
By Nick Stavas
Published: Aug. 11, 2023 at 4:42 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Nebraska Gov. Jim Pillen announced several appointments and hires Friday.

Firstly, Pillen appointed Jim Kamm as the new Nebraska State Tax Commissioner.

Kamm currently serves as the assistant vice chancellor for the Business and Finance Division at the University of Nebraska at Omaha.

He’ll begin leading the Nebraska Department of Revenue on Sept. 5.

“The opportunity to serve Nebraskans in this role is humbling and an honor,” Kamm said in a press release Friday. “I am thrilled to bring my combined knowledge and service in both public and private industry to Nebraska’s tax code.”

Pillen also announced Friday that he nominated the following people for the position of County Court Judge for the Sixth Judicial District of Nebraska:

Sara Bauer of Fremont, Luke Henderson of Norfolk, Louvontree Hunter of Dakota City, and Patrick Runge of Omaha.

Lastly, Pillen announced that Jacy Schafer will be his new deputy communications director.

Schafer, who has a bachelor’s degree in agriculture communications from North Dakota State University, was previously vice president of government affairs with Nebraska Cattlemen.

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Storm set up
6 First Alert Weather Day: Isolated strong storms possible late Thursday night, chances becoming less likely
First responders on scene of a crash between a semi and a Jeep east of Hastings, Wednesday...
Man arrested after fatal crash kills mother, child in Clay County
An attempted child abduction was reported west of the Eagle, Nebraska, Public Pool on Tuesday...
Attempted child abduction reported in Eagle
Jessica Ross and Treveon Isaiah Taylor are plaintiffs in a lawsuit against Southern Regional...
Baby decapitated during birth at Georgia hospital, lawsuit alleges
Business owners are in disagreement with the City of Omaha over who should be responsible for...
Omaha business owners in dispute with city over unattended lot

Latest News

Creighton University undergraduates spent their Friday moving in to dorm life.
Student volunteers welcome Creighton’s freshman class on move-in day
Downtown Omaha businesses prepare for Terence Crawford celebration
Creighton University undergraduates spent their Friday moving in to dorm life.
Creighton University undergrads move in for fall term
Old Market businesses are preparing for parade traffic as well.
Downtown Omaha businesses preparing for parade traffic