Gov. Pillen appoints new state tax commissioner, county judge nominees

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Nebraska Gov. Jim Pillen announced several appointments and hires Friday.

Firstly, Pillen appointed Jim Kamm as the new Nebraska State Tax Commissioner.

Kamm currently serves as the assistant vice chancellor for the Business and Finance Division at the University of Nebraska at Omaha.

He’ll begin leading the Nebraska Department of Revenue on Sept. 5.

“The opportunity to serve Nebraskans in this role is humbling and an honor,” Kamm said in a press release Friday. “I am thrilled to bring my combined knowledge and service in both public and private industry to Nebraska’s tax code.”

Pillen also announced Friday that he nominated the following people for the position of County Court Judge for the Sixth Judicial District of Nebraska:

Sara Bauer of Fremont, Luke Henderson of Norfolk, Louvontree Hunter of Dakota City, and Patrick Runge of Omaha.

Lastly, Pillen announced that Jacy Schafer will be his new deputy communications director.

Schafer, who has a bachelor’s degree in agriculture communications from North Dakota State University, was previously vice president of government affairs with Nebraska Cattlemen.

