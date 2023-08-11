We are Local
Omaha Everyday
Advertise With Us
Heartland Heroes

Gov. Asa Hutchinson campaigns for President in Iowa

By Leah Vredenbregt
Published: Aug. 11, 2023 at 3:45 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - Former Arkansas Governor hit the campaign trail at the Iowa State Fair, looking to boost his numbers amid a crowded field of candidates.

Gov. Hutchinson said he wants people in Iowa to see he can relate to them.

“I want them to understand that I grew up on a farm, that I cleaned chicken houses and that I understand their agricultural roots here,” Gov. Hutchinson said Thursday at the state fair. “And state fairs and county fairs are very important to me.”

Gov. Hutchinson is in the minority of GOP candidates who has criticized former President Donald Trump’s campaign.

“If he was not selfish, if he looked out for the best interests of the country, he would step aside,” Gov. Hutchinson told Gray Television reporter Brendan Cullerton. “There’s too much on his plate, it’s a distraction.”

Gov. Hutchinson added he’s concerned about Trump’s motivations for running again.

“He’s made it clear that if he becomes president again, it’s about retribution,” Gov. Hutchinson said. “It’s about his agenda and authoritarianism, and it’s just not good for America.”

Gov. Hutchinson has not yet qualified for the first GOP debate less than two weeks away. As of Friday he had reached the polling requirement, but had not reached the donor requirement.

The Iowa State Fair can provide a boost to candidates who are behind in polling or fundraising.

“This is like the kickoff for the fall campaign,” Gov. Hutchinson said. “We get signatures here, get support here, we get to do fun things like flip pork burgers and and speak on a stump.”

Asa Hutchinson served as Arkansas’ governor from 2015 to 2023. Before he was governor, Hutchinson spent time as an Arkansan Congressman and in George W. Bush’s administration.

Copyright 2023 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Storm set up
6 First Alert Weather Day: Isolated strong storms possible late Thursday night, chances becoming less likely
First responders on scene of a crash between a semi and a Jeep east of Hastings, Wednesday...
Man arrested after fatal crash kills mother, child in Clay County
An attempted child abduction was reported west of the Eagle, Nebraska, Public Pool on Tuesday...
Attempted child abduction reported in Eagle
Jessica Ross and Treveon Isaiah Taylor are plaintiffs in a lawsuit against Southern Regional...
Baby decapitated during birth at Georgia hospital, lawsuit alleges
Business owners are in disagreement with the City of Omaha over who should be responsible for...
Omaha business owners in dispute with city over unattended lot

Latest News

Governor Jim Pillen
Gov. Pillen appoints new state tax commissioner, county judge nominees
Omaha City Council President Pete Festersen is looking into potential gun restrictions in Omaha...
City council president looking into gun restrictions in Omaha
MN Governor Tim Walz and IA Democratic Party Chair Rita Hart hold a press conference at the...
Democrats try to counter GOP presence at State Fair
Preston Love Jr., an activist and founder of Black Votes Matter, is pleading with the north...
Activist looking to get new north Omaha voters in the upcoming election
The Massachusetts Institute of Technology ranked all 50 states for their performance in the...
Election offices gearing up for Nebraska’s new voter identification process