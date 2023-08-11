Festersen asks Omaha law dept. for options on gun safety as new era approaches

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Starting Sept. 3, people 21 and older will be able to carry a handgun hidden in their clothing or vehicles without having to pay for a concealed carry permit or take a gun safety course.

Gov. Jim Pillen signed it into law in April.

When it does go into effect, a federal background check will still be required to buy a gun in Nebraska.

However, Omaha City Council President Pete Festersen said that isn’t enough.

“As a result of LB 77 passing, we have to repeal about 22 sections of code pertaining to firearms and the transportation of firearms and weapons throughout the city,” Festersen said. “Those have been helpful tools to us, in terms of public safety and fighting crime.”

He’s asking the city law department to see if there are any options the city may be able to adopt for gun safety, like a “red flag” law or banning assault-style weapons.

“What options we can pursue to better address this issue,” Festersen said.

However, Dick Clark, who is legal counsel for the Government, Military and Veterans Affairs Committee, thinks Festersen might be disappointed in the answer he gets.

“Essentially, local governments don’t have the authority to regulate, to enact ordinances or other policies in that area of policy,” Clark said. “They just simply don’t have the power to do it.”

Clark said Nebraska is a Dillon’s Rule state, which means local governments only have the power that the state government has given them.

The new firearms law preempts local regulation of firearms.

“They do still have the authority to regulate the public discharge of firearms and they can also regulate buildings and other properties the city owns and controls.”

He said anything beyond that would be void.

Regardless, Festersen thinks the city law department will have drafts prepared around the time the new law takes effect.

The Omaha City Council is scheduled to hold a public hearing on this issue Aug. 29.

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.