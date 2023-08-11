We are Local
Downtown Omaha businesses prepare for Terence Crawford celebration

World-champion boxer Terence ‘Bud’ Crawford makes his return to Omaha on Saturday
Terence Crawford's celebration takes place Saturday morning -- here's what you need to know.
By Johan Marin
Published: Aug. 11, 2023 at 4:23 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The City of Omaha is getting ready to welcome thousands of people to the Terence “Bud” Crawford parade and celebration on Saturday.

Paul Urban, the co-owner of Block 16, told 6 News they’re ready to open their doors to both locals and those coming from out of town.

“We have no idea what to expect,” Urban said. “It could be insane or just a normal day. We always love seeing new people here and be a good opportunity to show some people around from out of town.”

Businesses near the Old Market also expect to see more foot traffic.

“We have the farmers market in the Old Market,” Urban said. “So, there will definitely be lots of people in this part of downtown.”

Co-owner Jeff Jorgensen of Old Market Candy Shop has knick-knacks and all types of sweets for people to try.

“The thing that is unique about our candy shop is that we make our chocolates and fudge right in front of you,” Jorgensen said.

What Jorgensen is most excited about is seeing large crowds near the Old Market again.

Since the pandemic, the number of people visiting his shop has gone down.

“People are finding that downtown Omaha and the Old Market is a terrific place to celebrate,” Jorgensen said.

Jorgensen also believes it’s a chance to show off what the city has to offer.

“The Crawford win is definitely something all of Omaha celebrated,” Jorgensen said. “We celebrate the fact Omaha is important to him, as well.”

The Terence ‘Bud’ Crawford celebration and parade will take place Saturday from 10 a.m. to noon. The route is slated to start at 19th and Farnam streets and end at Gene Leahy Mall.

