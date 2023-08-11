Creighton professor part of international study on antibiotic-resistant bacteria

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - CHI Health infectious disease doctor David Quimby says methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus (MRSA) can get pretty nasty.

“Often requiring some sort of drainage—either just a local drainage for a boil—or sometimes if it’s more advanced, actually going to the operating room to get rid of the infected tissue.”

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, around 5 percent of U.S. hospital patients carry MRSA.

Quimby can testify to how difficult dealing with it can be.

“One of the main problems that you can have is people can be a little bit sicker once you actually start treatment because if you had some other antibiotics and they didn’t cover the germ, basically the person’s been untreated for a bit,” he said.

The United Arab Emirates and the National Institutes of Health are funding a study on the disease.

Creighton University medical microbiology and immunology professor Dr. Richard Goering has been tapped to be a co-investigator in the study. Over three to five years, he and his partners will focus on MRSA in Dubai.

“We’ll look at it in all of these different settings: Wastewater, pets, patients, arriving passengers on aircraft,” Goering said.

He said by following its strains, they can look at how often it spreads between environments.

“In this case, we’re saying, ‘Oh, wait a minute. That one was found in these pets or it arrived on this flight into Dubai or it’s carried by these patients who are now in the hospital.’”

Through that, they learn more about its transmission.

They hope it will eventually lead to a way to hamper transmission of MRSA variants and strains and their ability to hang around in populations of people.

Goering said by tracking and characterizing these microbes, they’ll learn what antibiotics they’re resistant to.

“That serves as an alert to clinicians in that area that say, ‘Well, wait a minute. We need to especially be on guard for this degree of antibiotic resistance that’s emerging in this area,’” he said.

Dr. Quimby said that could probably help with the overall number of MRSA infections.

“If you have fewer infections overall, you’re less likely to have infections that are in the untreatable realm, which is a very good thing,” he said.

However, Goering and his team feel it wouldn’t just stop at MRSA. It may open doors to managing other antibiotic-resistant bacteria.

Goering said the study could have preliminary findings as soon as a year from now, but that further studies will be needed to confirm findings.

