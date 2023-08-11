We are Local
Omaha Everyday
Advertise With Us
Heartland Heroes

Bond set at $2 million for suspect in Omaha Benson Park homicide

(Brian Mastre / WOWT)
By 6 News staff reports
Published: Aug. 11, 2023 at 2:38 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The suspect in the murder of a 46-year-old man in Omaha’s Benson Park last week was in court Friday.

Lavell Cutler was arrested on charges of second-degree murder, use of a weapon to commit a felony, possession of a weapon by a prohibited person, and tampering with evidence.

Lavell Cutler
Lavell Cutler(Omaha Police Department)

In court Friday, his bond was set at $2 million. Cutler also waived his right to a preliminary hearing, so the case has been sent to district court for trial.

The body of Phillip Kuhn was found in the middle of Benson Park at about 7 a.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 2. Police said it appeared he had been shot to death.

According to the affidavit, police determined that Kuhn was at Benson Towers the day he died after speaking with friends and family.

Video surveillance showed Kuhn getting into a vehicle registered to Cutler about one hour before he is believed to have been killed.

Cutler was detained at transported to Omaha Police Central Headquarters for an interview Tuesday.

After being given his Miranda rights, Cutler allegedly made incriminating statements, which included saying he shot Kuhn twice and discarded evidence, according to the affidavit.

Cutler is already a convicted felon stemming from a domestic violence case in 2020.

Caption

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Storm set up
6 First Alert Weather Day: Isolated strong storms possible late Thursday night, chances becoming less likely
First responders on scene of a crash between a semi and a Jeep east of Hastings, Wednesday...
Man arrested after fatal crash kills mother, child in Clay County
An attempted child abduction was reported west of the Eagle, Nebraska, Public Pool on Tuesday...
Attempted child abduction reported in Eagle
Jessica Ross and Treveon Isaiah Taylor are plaintiffs in a lawsuit against Southern Regional...
Baby decapitated during birth at Georgia hospital, lawsuit alleges
A senior citizen in Omaha is fed up with a contractor who stood her up after getting paid to...
Senior citizen at a loss after being ghosted by Omaha contractor

Latest News

6 News WOWT is on your side, bringing you the latest local news, weather, and sports.
Top 6 on 6: This week’s most-watched videos - August 11
Police find drugs, guns, and homemade fireworks at northwest Lincoln home
The City of Omaha is hosting a victory celebration for Terence "Bud" Crawford on Saturday, Aug....
Everything you need to know about Omaha’s Terence Crawford celebration
A section of the Keystone Trail through central Omaha will be closed beginning next week.
Section of Omaha’s Keystone Trail to close for infrastructure work