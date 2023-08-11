Bond set at $2 million for suspect in Omaha Benson Park homicide

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The suspect in the murder of a 46-year-old man in Omaha’s Benson Park last week was in court Friday.

Lavell Cutler was arrested on charges of second-degree murder, use of a weapon to commit a felony, possession of a weapon by a prohibited person, and tampering with evidence.

In court Friday, his bond was set at $2 million. Cutler also waived his right to a preliminary hearing, so the case has been sent to district court for trial.

The body of Phillip Kuhn was found in the middle of Benson Park at about 7 a.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 2. Police said it appeared he had been shot to death.

According to the affidavit, police determined that Kuhn was at Benson Towers the day he died after speaking with friends and family.

Video surveillance showed Kuhn getting into a vehicle registered to Cutler about one hour before he is believed to have been killed.

Cutler was detained at transported to Omaha Police Central Headquarters for an interview Tuesday.

After being given his Miranda rights, Cutler allegedly made incriminating statements, which included saying he shot Kuhn twice and discarded evidence, according to the affidavit.

Cutler is already a convicted felon stemming from a domestic violence case in 2020.

