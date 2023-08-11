6 First Alert Weather Day: Isolated strong storms possible late Thursday night, chances becoming less likely

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Today is a 6 First Alert Weather Day due to the threat of isolated strong to severe developing after 9pm tonight.

There likely won’t be many on the map but any isolated storm that develops will have the energy it needs to strengthen and bring a threat for 1″ hail and strong wind gusts. These are coming as a line of storms rolls E... the highest threat is off to our N where storms are more organized. Our risk comes from the S end of that line which has not been holding up well as Thursday night has progressed.

Storm set up (wowt)

This does not mean we have no storm threat... but it is beginning to look less likely. The most likely scenario now is that storms fizzle out W of the Metro and perhaps some isolated redevelopment happens after midnight in W Iowa.

10:30 PM Thursday (wowt)

After midnight (wowt)

Strong wind gusts and hail will be the main threats from the storms that get going after 9pm tonight but that threat likely won’t last any longer than about 1am as they should move through fairly quickly. Many of us will likely end up dry during this round too due to the spotty development expected.

Severe Threats (WOWT)

We’ll clear ahead of Friday morning and Friday is likely to be the warmest day of the week with highs in the lower 90s likely for most of us. Saturday will be a bit cooler but still near 90 with slightly muggy conditions both days but dry conditions.

Sunday is our next 6 First Alert Weather Day as storm chances increase. On and off spotty storm chance all day bring a severe threat at any point.

5 day forecast (wowt)

This is developing coverage. Stay with 6 Weather for updates.

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.