6 First Alert Forecast - Storms south of Omaha this afternoon and evening

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A Severe Thunderstorm Watch has been issued for portions of southeast Nebraska, southern Iowa, and northwest Missouri until 8pm. This watch includes areas around Nebraska City, Falls City, Tecumseh, Shenandoah, Red Oak, Clarinda, and Rock Port. This watch does not include the Omaha metro. Scattered thunderstorms are ongoing in the watch area with large hail the main concern. Additional pockets of thunderstorms may develop later this afternoon and early this evening generally closer to and south of the Highway 2 corridor. Any thunderstorms that develop could contain large hail, along with very heavy rainfall and frequent lightning. Storms should diminish in coverage and intensity by 8pm.

Severe Thunderstorm Watch until 8pm (WOWT)

For the Omaha metro, a few scattered storms will continue to be possible through 3pm, but activity should dry up after that with partly cloudy skies along with warm and humid conditions for the rest of the afternoon. High temperatures should wind up in the upper 80s to 90 degrees with a light southeast breeze. Temperatures will drop back into the mid-80s after sunset.

Friday Afternoon Hour-By-Hour Forecast (WOWT)

More hot and humid weather is expected on Saturday. Temperatures will be in the 60s early in the morning, warming into the 80s by the lunch hour. If you’re planning on attending the Terrance Crawford Victory Parade, plan on warm and humid conditions with partly cloudy skies. Temperatures may be approaching the upper 80s by the end of the celebration. High temperatures in the afternoon should top out around 90 degrees.

Victory Parade Forecast (WOWT)

