Things to do in the Omaha-metro area: Aug. 10-13 planner

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Are you looking for something to do this weekend? Here are a few events happening around the Omaha-metro in the coming days.

THURSDAY

Jazz on the Green: Omaha Performing Arts has been offering free concerts Fridays in July and August at Turner Park in Midtown Crossing. The park opens for seating at 5 p.m.; the concert starts at 7:30 p.m. with a pre-show beginning an hour earlier. Bring blankets and chairs; but tents, tarps, and stakes are prohibited — as are alcohol and open flames.

Omaha Fringe Festival: Local experimental theater performances are scheduled throughout the weekend at the Blackstone Theater and at UNO’s Weber Fine Arts Building. Check out an Indian classical dance, or watch a stand-up comedy act. Hear from an Afro-Futurist, listen to a magician tell a story, watch a puppet talk about getting tenure, or immerse yourself in a Victorian adventure tale. Tickets can be purchased online for individual events; or you can buy a pass for the entire festival.

FRIDAY

Outlandia music festival: Gates open at 3 p.m. at Falconwood Park in Bellevue with regional food vendors on the grounds. Performances start at 4 p.m., including Minne Lusa, The Good Life, The Envy Corps, and Gregory Alan Isakov. Headliner Lord Huron is slated to take the stage at 9:30 p.m.

Tommy Prine concert: The son of late songwriting legend John Prine released his debut album in June. He’s slated to perform at the Slowdown at 8 p.m.

Valley Days: Enjoy live music, food trucks, the beer garden, a street dance, a barbecue contest, and more all starting at 6 p.m. There’s also a DC West alumni basketball tournament happening throughout the day.

Omaha Fringe Festival performances continue.

SATURDAY

Terence Crawford parade & celebration: The City of Omaha is throwing a big party to honor its native son, who made boxing history on July 29 when he became the undisputed welterweight boxing champion. The parade starts at 10 a.m. at 19th and Farnam streets. There will also be a special celebration at Steelhouse Omaha on Saturday night.

Outlandia music festival: Gates open at noon at Falconwood Park in Bellevue with regional food vendors on the grounds. Performances start at 1 p.m., including Jimmy Eat World, Manchester Orchestra, The Faint, Cat Power, Horsegirl, and Criteria. Headliner Modest Mouse is slated to take the stage at 9:30 p.m.

Community Safety Day: Stop by the free event at Metro Community College from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. to learn more about how to keep your families safe and healthy at home and on the road. The Bobby Byars Foundation will provide safety packs — including a fire blanket and a first-aid kit — for 1,000 families at the event. There will also be face painting, food and games, and a bounce house.

Valley Days: Enjoy a pancake breakfast in the morning or an ice cream social in the afternoon; watch the parade or participate in a cornhole tournament. Families will enjoy the Kids Zone activities in the city park or have some close encounters with wildlife. There’s also a DC West alumni basketball tournament happening throughout the day.

Omaha Fringe Festival performances continue.

Daniel C. & The Hometown Heroes: The Iowa native puts western lyrics with his favorite genre: classic soul. He’s set to take the stage at 8 p.m. at the Slowdown.

SUNDAY

Valley Days: Peruse a car show or wander through a craft and vendor show. Watch a kiddie tractor pull at noon, then take the doggos out for a cool dip in the city pool at 5 p.m. And don’t miss the one-man-band playing at the Spruce Street Tavern starting at 4 p.m.

Motley Crue & Def Leppard in concert: The concert starts at 5:45 p.m. at Charles Schwab Field.

The Menzingers: The Philadelphia-based punk band have been playing together since 2006. Their latest album, “Hello Exile,” finds them reflecting on their “high-school hellraising” days. They’re set to take the stage at the Slowdown at 8 p.m.

Omaha Fringe Festival performances continue.

—

