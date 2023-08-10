Slight improvements in years-long drought for Nebraska and Iowa

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - On Thursday, the latest drought monitor for Nebraska and Iowa was issued, showing improvements thanks to recent above-average rainfall amounts.

Current Drought Conditions (WOWT)

Drought Conditions as of August 3rd 2023 (WOWT)

Not too many changes from the week prior. As of August 3rd, the Omaha metro was 1.20″ below average for the year.

Drought Statistics (U.S. Drought Monitor)

Drought Monitor 6 Months (WOWT)

Significant improvements have been made throughout the summer, however. Compared to the start of the calendar year, extreme drought percentage has decreased by over 42%.

Rainfall Departures (WOWT)

This year started out in a nearly 10″ deficit from 2022. So the area is still in need of over 12″ of rain to be officially out of the drought.

Moisture Trends (WOWT)

Monthly Precipitation Outlook (WOWT)

Luckily, things are looking hopeful for the rest of the month. A wetter weather pattern is expected to continue for August, helping to keep the rainfall coming.

