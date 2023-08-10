Slight improvements in years-long drought for Nebraska and Iowa
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - On Thursday, the latest drought monitor for Nebraska and Iowa was issued, showing improvements thanks to recent above-average rainfall amounts.
Not too many changes from the week prior. As of August 3rd, the Omaha metro was 1.20″ below average for the year.
Significant improvements have been made throughout the summer, however. Compared to the start of the calendar year, extreme drought percentage has decreased by over 42%.
This year started out in a nearly 10″ deficit from 2022. So the area is still in need of over 12″ of rain to be officially out of the drought.
Luckily, things are looking hopeful for the rest of the month. A wetter weather pattern is expected to continue for August, helping to keep the rainfall coming.
