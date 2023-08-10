Senior citizen at a loss after being ghosted by Omaha contractor

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Long before the recent storms, an Omaha senior citizen was living under a leaky roof.

Months ago, she put forth a large down payment toward repairs that have yet to begin.

Four generations of the Casey family live under one roof at Roberta’s house, which should have been replaced by now after a contractor got paid in January.

“At least give her money back because he didn’t do anything he said, and that’s wrong,” said Levi Casey, homeowner Roberta’s grandson. “She’s 89 years old and can’t even get work done on her house.”

After spotting an ad in a publication, Roberta hired Fred’s Home Improvements.

The contract states that more than eight months ago, Roberta paid the contractor about $3,000 in chas and an additional $2,000 in a check that she has a copy of.

All of that money was to cover materials that were never delivered, so holes in the roof have been covered by a family friend using a tarp.

But the sagging kitchen ceiling and catch bucket shows that patches in the roof aren’t keeping out the rain, while contact with Fred’s Home Improvement has completely dried up.

“I trusted him to do the job,” Roberta said. “If he couldn’t do the job, I even called and told him if he had a problem and something had come up, I would work with him. He never responded.”

6 News reached out to contractor Fred Karnes, who says an injury kept him from working for four months and he’s shutting down his business.

However, Karnes claims to be working for someone else, so he promises to refund Roberta with weekly payments until she’s paid back in full.

Roberta’s daughter, Rhonda Casey, says the money is needed for a new roof.

“I’m pissed off,” Rhonda said. “Very pissed off. She can’t afford that stuff.”

Roberta estimates about one-third of the $5,000 she paid to the contractor came out of her pocket and the rest from an insurance claim.

“They’re not going to pay twice, they close the case,” Roberta said.

So, Karnes’ refund is needed to hire another roofer who will get the job done for the Caseys.

Karnes told 6 News that Roberta would get the first refund payment of $500 this week. Robert checked with her bank Wednesday afternoon and the money isn’t there yet.

