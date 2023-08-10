Preliminary hearing adds charge to Omaha stabbing suspect

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The man facing charges in a stabbing at an Omaha laundromat had another charge added at his preliminary hearing Wednesday.

Adonis Bess, 37, was formally charged with second-degree assault and use of a weapon to commit a felony in Douglas County Court.

The case will now go to trial in district court.

On June 29, Omaha Police officers were called to Discount Laundry, located near 25th and Leavenworth streets, to investigate a cutting around 10:15 a.m. Thursday.

The incident reportedly began as a verbal exchange between an employee and the suspect.

The suspect then used a screwdriver to attack the victim, striking her multiple times, according to the initial police report.

The victim was later transported to Nebraska Medicine with injuries that were not expected to be life-threatening.

Omaha Police said a banana box was helpful in solving this crime. The attacker left with such a box, and the suspect was found with a banana box that had clothing from the victim, according to court documents.

OPD said they found Bess that night and arrested him after a foot pursuit.

