We are Local
Omaha Everyday
Advertise With Us
Heartland Heroes

Omaha vandalism suspect pleads no contest

Police say they've arrested a suspect accused in multiple vandalism incidents
By 6 News staff reports
Published: Aug. 9, 2023 at 8:21 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A man suspected of going on a vandalism spree in Omaha in May pleaded no contest to two more charges in court Wednesday.

Jonathan Nimmo, 33, had previously pleaded no contest to a charge of criminal mischief dating back to October 2022.

During his sentencing for that charge Tuesday, he also pleaded no contest to two more charges related to the most recent offenses of vandalism in May of this year.

Nimmo was sentenced to one year in prison minus 92 days served

For about a month, Omaha Police were working to find out who was responsible for senseless acts of vandalism along Q Street from 28th to 36th Streets.

Windows were broken out of 11 buildings, including an Omaha fire station, even breaking a stained glass window at a South Omaha church.

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tip Top Tux, a popular wedding wear supplier, closed down abruptly, leaving customers and...
Tip Top Tux is toast: Tuxedo company shuts down without warning
Investigators told 6 News that they believe the man, who crashed his red truck into a cement...
Omaha Police identify man arrested after interstate crash, shooting
Google announces $350 million expansion of Council Bluffs data center
Aubrey Trail was found guilty on June 9, 2021, for the death of Sydney Loofe in 2017.
Aubrey Trail petitions Nebraska officials to proceed with his execution
Omaha Police put down attacking pit bull

Latest News

Preston Love Jr., an activist and founder of Black Votes Matter, is pleading with the north...
North Omaha activist group moving forward with plan to increase voter turnout
Doctors in Omaha have seen a spike in appointments since July as people scramble to get their...
Omaha doctor sees spike in appointments for last-minute school physicals
Doctors in Omaha have seen a spike in appointments since July as people scramble to get their...
School physicals nearly double since July
Dillard's at Gateway Mall
Thieves steal more than $11,000 worth of purses from Dillard’s at Gateway Mall