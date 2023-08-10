Omaha vandalism suspect pleads no contest

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A man suspected of going on a vandalism spree in Omaha in May pleaded no contest to two more charges in court Wednesday.

Jonathan Nimmo, 33, had previously pleaded no contest to a charge of criminal mischief dating back to October 2022.

During his sentencing for that charge Tuesday, he also pleaded no contest to two more charges related to the most recent offenses of vandalism in May of this year.

Nimmo was sentenced to one year in prison minus 92 days served

For about a month, Omaha Police were working to find out who was responsible for senseless acts of vandalism along Q Street from 28th to 36th Streets.

Windows were broken out of 11 buildings, including an Omaha fire station, even breaking a stained glass window at a South Omaha church.

