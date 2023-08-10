We are Local
North Omaha activist group moving forward with plan to increase voter turnout

Preston Love Jr., an activist and founder of Black Votes Matter, is pleading with the north Omaha community to get out and vote in the future.
By Joe Harris
Published: Aug. 9, 2023 at 8:39 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Preston Love, Jr. is the director of the Black Votes Matter Institute of Community Engagement.

He has not been happy with north Omaha’s voter turnout in recent elections, saying it’s diminished the neighborhood’s chances of solving the issues it faces.

“The lack of voting is costing us in more ways than just we’re not doing well,” Love said. “We have lost our leverage, our strength as a community, as voters.”

So he launched the Black Political Summit and Workshop earlier this year.

Its goal is to get 15,000 new north Omaha voters registered by the 2024 election cycle, as well as see a 60-percent turnout for them in the primary and a 70-percent turnout in the general election.

“It’s about a community that has to self-regulate and accentuate itself,” Love said. “That’s what this is about.”

The nonprofit group has a plan of action it wants to put to work: Having team members knock on doors, make phone calls or send text messages encouraging residents to register and vote.

“Knocking on their door and then coming back and reminding them of what they said they were going to do,” Love said. “That’s the way to do it.”

They’re going to hold voter registration events, but also give residents voter registration forms while going door to door and making vote-by-mail forms available to them.

Eventually, they plan to provide rides to polls.

Love is raising funds for all that work over the next nine months. He’d like to pull in more than $50,000 because the more money raised means the more people he can hire to canvas.

“Instead of making one wave through the community, we can make two waves, we can make three waves.”

All for making north Omaha’s voice louder.

Anyone interested in donating to the effort can click here.

