M.U.D. work causing traffic delays near Ralston Middle School

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Metropolitan Utilities District is doing road work that could affect traffic flow in Ralston on Thursday and into Friday.

According to Ralston Police, M.U.D. is making repairs at two different locations near Ralston Middle School.

The two locations are at 84th and Q streets, as well as at 80th and Lakeview. The latter is a confirmed water main break, according to the social media post.

If you have students at Ralston Middle School, be aware that MUD is doing work at 84th and Q St, and a broken water main is being repaired at 80th and Lakeview. Please plan accordingly and bring your patience as this will likely cause delays at drop off and pick up. pic.twitter.com/fu4P1tcCyL — Ralston Police (@RalstonPolice) August 10, 2023

Ralston Police advise the public to be patient and plan accordingly as the work will likely cause traffic delays surrounding the drop-off and pick-up process at Ralston Middle School.

