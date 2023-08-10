We are Local
M.U.D. work causing traffic delays near Ralston Middle School

Ralston Middle School could experience traffic delays.
By 6 News staff reports
Published: Aug. 10, 2023 at 4:13 PM CDT
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Metropolitan Utilities District is doing road work that could affect traffic flow in Ralston on Thursday and into Friday.

According to Ralston Police, M.U.D. is making repairs at two different locations near Ralston Middle School.

The two locations are at 84th and Q streets, as well as at 80th and Lakeview. The latter is a confirmed water main break, according to the social media post.

Ralston Police advise the public to be patient and plan accordingly as the work will likely cause traffic delays surrounding the drop-off and pick-up process at Ralston Middle School.

