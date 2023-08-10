Millard Public Schools welcomes 23,000 students back to the classroom

MILLARD, Neb. (WOWT) - Around 23,000 students across 35 schools got a warm welcome back to Millard Public Schools on Thursday morning.

“A lot of families walking with moms, dads, kids, dogs. So we do want to ask people to take it easy. Keep your eyes open if you’re driving through Millard, because we’re back,” said spokesperson, Rebecca Kleeman.

From sidewalk chalk messages o tunes from the Millard South High School band, school officials want the excitement to grow.

“This is a lot of showing kids where they’re going to go. Like we have the pep band out here. Maybe they want to be in the choir. Maybe they want to start band and strings in elementary school,” Kleeman said.

According to Kleeman, there are a lot of new things in store for students.

“We have some new things rolling in,” Kleeman said. “We have a new music curriculum, a new art curriculum,” she said.

Also new is Rockwell Elementary’s principal, Laura Malcom. Someone one parent says he’s glad to see.

“We’re really excited for her to come here with some new ideas to start off the school year,” said John McCann.

