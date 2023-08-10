We are Local
Omaha Everyday
Advertise With Us
Heartland Heroes

Millard Public Schools welcomes 23,000 students back to the classroom

Over 23,000 Millard students headed back to the classroom on Thursday.
By Taylor Johnson
Published: Aug. 10, 2023 at 4:43 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MILLARD, Neb. (WOWT) - Around 23,000 students across 35 schools got a warm welcome back to Millard Public Schools on Thursday morning.

“A lot of families walking with moms, dads, kids, dogs. So we do want to ask people to take it easy. Keep your eyes open if you’re driving through Millard, because we’re back,” said spokesperson, Rebecca Kleeman.

From sidewalk chalk messages o tunes from the Millard South High School band, school officials want the excitement to grow.

“This is a lot of showing kids where they’re going to go. Like we have the pep band out here. Maybe they want to be in the choir. Maybe they want to start band and strings in elementary school,” Kleeman said.

According to Kleeman, there are a lot of new things in store for students.

“We have some new things rolling in,” Kleeman said. “We have a new music curriculum, a new art curriculum,” she said.

Also new is Rockwell Elementary’s principal, Laura Malcom. Someone one parent says he’s glad to see.

“We’re really excited for her to come here with some new ideas to start off the school year,” said John McCann.

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Omaha Police put down attacking pit bull
Omaha man killed in crash with semi near Missouri Valley
Omaha Police were investigating after a body was found at Benson Park on Wednesday morning,...
Omaha Police arrest suspect in Benson Park murder
Manager of Omaha Tip Top Tux store shocked by company’s abrupt shut-down

Latest News

The African nation of Ghana could become a "sister city" of Omaha.
Ghana prince visits Omaha to explore ‘sister city’ partnership
People attending events at Memorial Stadium, Bob Devaney Sports Center and the Lied Center for...
UNL introduces convenient pre-sale parking reservations for campus events
Omaha Metro Transit offers free rides to any students throughout the school year.
Omaha Metro Transit offering free rides to students
The African nation of Ghana could become a "sister city" of Omaha.
Nonprofit group looking to make Ghana sister city of Omaha
Parents dropping off their kids at Kiewit Middle School for the first day of classes ran into...
Construction ongoing at Kiewit Middle School as classes resume