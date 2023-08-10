Millard parents frustrated with road closures as school year begins

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The excitement of the first day of classes for Millard schools came with a challenge for kids and parents at Kiewit Middle School.

The 156th Street widening project runs right past the school and the street was shut down all summer long until school resumed.

The school prepared parents with a letter letting them know of the blocked-off roads and provided them with a map with specific directions on where to pick up their students.

“It is what it is,” Hahn said. “It needs to be changed and needs to be updated.”

Parents like Jill Hahn prepped ahead for the first day of school aware of the construction challenges.

Thursday, the first day of school was for grades 6-8.

Hahn got to the school an hour earlier just to pick up her 6th grader.

“Even though it’s just one grade right now, tomorrow will probably be even more,” Hahn said. “So, I’m just getting used to how we’re going to go.”

She finds the construction an inconvenience, especially in the mornings when she needs to head out the door.

“It’s probably long overdue to get done in my opinion,” Hahn said.

156th Street is being widened from Pacific to Wycliff, near Dodge.

According to Keep Omaha Moving, construction for a section in front of the school was set to be completed before the first day of school.

The project started last December.

“You know, patience, all good things come to those who wait,” DeLange said.

Parents like Kera DeLange don’t mind all the closures.

“I have an alternate route that works just fine,” DeLange said.

The route DeLange is talking about is the completed brand-new entrance to the school – by Kiewit’s football field.

It’s one of the renovations the city set to complete in August.

For DeLange, she’s just excited to see 156th Street open back up again.

“I’m anxious for it to be done but good work takes time,” DeLange said.

As promised, crews reopened the stretch North of the school – the entire project from 156th to Pacific should wrap up by next Spring.

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.