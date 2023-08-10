Metro buses still offering free rides to Omaha students

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - As the new school year gets underway, Omaha Metro Transit is keeping a popular program rolling.

“K-12 Rides Free” is Metro’s student bus service, allowing any student, from kindergarten all the way through senior in high school, to ride for free.

Eligible buses include any ORBT and MOBY lines, anytime, on any route, and in any direction.

According to Metro, its K-12 Rides Free program debuted in May 2021 with the help of a grant from a local foundation.

Metro estimates its provided over 600,000 student rides in just two years.

“Students in the metro area have shown us how important it is to have options when it comes to connecting them to the opportunities, people, and places that matter to them,” Metro CEO Lauren Cencic said in a press release. “Whether they’re heading to class, a job, after-school activities, or even hanging with friends, fare-free rides for K-12 students helps remove barriers to getting around town and gives them a sense of independence.”

To view options regarding bus rides for students, visit myride.ometro.com.

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.