Man arrested after fatal crash kills mother, child in Clay County

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A truck driver is in custody after a crash in Central Nebraska killed a mother and a child.

The two-vehicle wreck in Clay County happened east of Hastings on Wednesday afternoon.

Nebraska State Patrol says the driver of the semi, Justin Zoerb, was arrested at the scene. Zoerb had an active arrest warrant out of Hitchcock.

Troopers say he drove his semi into oncoming traffic, hitting an SUV.

The driver of the SUV, Nicole Pavelka of Davenport, Nebraska, died at the scene, along with 8-year-old Ryker Schlichtman.

Three other young children were taken to the hospital, two of which were flown to Omaha Children’s Hospital and Medical Center for treatment.

