We are Local
Omaha Everyday
Advertise With Us
Heartland Heroes

Man arrested after fatal crash kills mother, child in Clay County

(Source: MGN)
By 6 News staff reports
Published: Aug. 10, 2023 at 2:38 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A truck driver is in custody after a crash in Central Nebraska killed a mother and a child.

The two-vehicle wreck in Clay County happened east of Hastings on Wednesday afternoon.

Nebraska State Patrol says the driver of the semi, Justin Zoerb, was arrested at the scene. Zoerb had an active arrest warrant out of Hitchcock.

Troopers say he drove his semi into oncoming traffic, hitting an SUV.

The driver of the SUV, Nicole Pavelka of Davenport, Nebraska, died at the scene, along with 8-year-old Ryker Schlichtman.

Three other young children were taken to the hospital, two of which were flown to Omaha Children’s Hospital and Medical Center for treatment.

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Omaha Police put down attacking pit bull
Omaha man killed in crash with semi near Missouri Valley
Omaha Police were investigating after a body was found at Benson Park on Wednesday morning,...
Omaha Police arrest suspect in Benson Park murder
Manager of Omaha Tip Top Tux store shocked by company’s abrupt shut-down

Latest News

Current Drought Conditions
Slight improvements in years-long drought for Nebraska and Iowa
Sunday 6 First Alert Weather Day
6 First Alert Weather Day: Multiple rounds of storms with severe potential Sunday
Multiple rounds of storms are possible Sunday with severe weather potential
First Alert Weather Day forecast for Sunday
.
Attempted child abduction reported in Eagle