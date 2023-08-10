We are Local
Omaha Everyday
Advertise With Us
Heartland Heroes

David Huston found not guilty on all charges

Day two of testimony is underway in the trial for a Swisher man accused of driving into...
Day two of testimony is underway in the trial for a Swisher man accused of driving into protesters last summer in Cedar Rapids.
By KCRG Staff
Published: Aug. 10, 2023 at 3:31 PM CDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - David Huston, the man accused of driving through a group of protestors in June of last year, has been found not guilty on both charges.

Huston was charged with assault with a deadly weapon, and leaving the scene of an accident.

The state and the defense both rested on Wednesday. Huston, his wife, and his daughter all took the stand Wednesday. All three testified that protestors were the ones who came up to them and made contact with the truck.

“I believe I did exercise caution, as I went around, it was about half a second as I went around them and then immediately hit the breaks,” said David Huston.

The jury returned a Sealed Verdict on August 10th, 2023, at 2:30 p.m.

Court costs will now be assessed to the State.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Omaha Police put down attacking pit bull
Omaha man killed in crash with semi near Missouri Valley
Omaha Police were investigating after a body was found at Benson Park on Wednesday morning,...
Omaha Police arrest suspect in Benson Park murder
Manager of Omaha Tip Top Tux store shocked by company’s abrupt shut-down

Latest News

Festersen asks Omaha law dept. for options on gun safety as new era approaches
Business owners are in disagreement with the City of Omaha over who should be responsible for...
City, business owners engage in right-of-way cleanup dispute
Omaha City Council President Pete Festersen is looking into potential gun restrictions in Omaha...
City council president looking into gun restrictions in Omaha
Storm set up
6 First Alert Weather Day: Isolated strong storms possible late Thursday night, chances becoming less likely
Crystal Demers
Lincoln woman sentenced to prison for assault on baby under her care