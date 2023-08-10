David Huston found not guilty on all charges

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - David Huston, the man accused of driving through a group of protestors in June of last year, has been found not guilty on both charges.

Huston was charged with assault with a deadly weapon, and leaving the scene of an accident.

The state and the defense both rested on Wednesday. Huston, his wife, and his daughter all took the stand Wednesday. All three testified that protestors were the ones who came up to them and made contact with the truck.

“I believe I did exercise caution, as I went around, it was about half a second as I went around them and then immediately hit the breaks,” said David Huston.

The jury returned a Sealed Verdict on August 10th, 2023, at 2:30 p.m.

Court costs will now be assessed to the State.

