Council Bluffs family ‘relieved’ after murder charge filed against mother’s accused killer

COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa (WOWT) - New charges were filed Wednesday for a man jailed in Council Bluffs.

The suspect’s 60-year-old girlfriend, Ilene Gowan, was found dead after disappearing two weeks prior.

Just 20 minutes outside the Omaha metro area near Crescent, Iowa, in a ditch under the Old Mormon Bridge, a cross stands tall.

“This is the last place she was,” said Jack Kilgore. “She was not in pain when she was here, so I don’t know where else to have peace with it.”

Kilgore and his family visit the cross every few weeks.

It’s the spot where his mother, Ilene Gowan, was found dead in February, two weeks after they reported her missing.

Kilgore said in the months since her death, life hasn’t been the same.

“Everybody loved going to the pool and swimming with Mom, and it’s just different this summer,” he said. “Now the kids are like ‘I wish grandma was here to go to the pool!”

Ilene Gowan (Courtesy photo)

“I don’t go [to the cross] as often,” said Nicole Schipper, Ilene’s daughter.

In May, Ilene’s on-and-off boyfriend, Ivan Sam Brammer, was arrested and faced charges of abuse of a corpse and second-degree theft in relation to Ilene’s disappearance.

Wednesday, second-degree murder was added to that list of charges.

“We were praying all this time for this, for the day that the charge came,” Jack said.

Council Bluffs police say investigators are still looking into the circumstances of her death, but Ilene’s family said the new charge brings them one step closer to a sense of peace.

“It’s a relief now that he’s going to pay, or have his day in court. Until then, justice won’t be served, at least not for me,” Jack said.

“I can tell you she loved this man, and he didn’t deserve her love,” Nicole said.

Court documents say Ilene was found with bruises all over her body, and with a large laceration on her head. An autopsy didn’t indicate a cause of death, though.

Despite the tragic end to Ilene’s life, Jack and Nicole and their families continue to honor their mother and remember the good times.

“She was a very loved woman,” said Jack’s wife, Shayna. “She has a lot of family that misses her.”

Brammer is expected back in court on Thursday morning.

He’s being held on a $500,000 bond.

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.