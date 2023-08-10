Attempted child abduction reported in Eagle

EAGLE, Neb. (WOWT) - The Cass County, Nebraska sheriff has alerted the community about a reported attempted abduction in Eagle.

A 9-year-old girl said she was walking on a park trail west of the Eagle Public Pool about 6:20 p.m. Tuesday when a man began talking to her.

She said she did not know or recognize the man. He allegedly asked her if she would come with him to look for his dog but that they would first get a drink before they began the search.

Sheriff Robert Sorenson said fortunately, the girl recognized the dangerous situation and ran way.

The girl described the man as being white, at least 40 years old (though probably even older), with a bald head and no visible facial hair. The girl described him as driving a, “smaller vehicle that was brown in color and rusted.” The sheriff added that the vehicle may be brown, gold, tan, or very dirty.

The attached map indicates where the incident allegedly happened with a blue pin. It is at a dirt/gravel cul-de-sac in the public pool parking area off Applewood Drive.

The pin indicates where the incident allegedly happened. (WOWT)

It was not known where the man had traveled from or where he traveled to after the alleged incident.

The sheriff asked citizens and businesses in the area who have surveillance cameras to check their video footage between 5 p.m. and 6:45 p.m. on the evening of August 8, 2023. If they have video or pictures that appear to be suspicious or match the description of the man or his vehicle, contact the sheriff’s non-emergency line at 402-296-9370 immediately.

Refer to case number CS23080330 to help dispatchers streamline your report.

