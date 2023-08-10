6 First Alert Weather Day: Severe storms possible late Thursday night

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Today is a 6 First Alert Weather Day due to the threat of strong to severe developing after 9pm tonight.

There likely won’t be many on the map but any isolated storm that develops will have the energy it needs to strengthen.

6 FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY (WOWT)

Strong wind gusts and hail will be the main threats from the storms that get going after 9pm tonight but that threat likely won’t last any longer than about 1am as they should move through fairly quickly. Many of us will likely end up dry during this round too due to the spotty development expected.

Severe Risk (WOWT)

Severe Threats (WOWT)

Before these late storms we’ll have some morning fog to get through and a rather quiet, warm and muggy Thursday likely.

Thursday Forecast (WOWT)

Friday is likely to be the warmest day of the week with highs in the lower 90s likely for most of us. Saturday will be a bit cooler but still near 90.

3 Day Forecast (WOWT)

—

This is developing coverage. Stay with 6 Weather for updates.

