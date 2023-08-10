We are Local
6 First Alert Weather Day: Multiple rounds of storms with severe potential Sunday

By Rusty Lord
Published: Aug. 10, 2023 at 9:29 AM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Sunday is now a 6 First Alert Weather Day due to the threat of what could be multiple rounds of storms that have severe potential. The exact timing of each round is uncertain at this point but the details will come together as we head into the weekend.

Sunday 6 First Alert Weather Day
Sunday 6 First Alert Weather Day(WOWT)

Our entire area is being monitored for the potential for severe weather and given the location of the storm system and the track of the front I do see the potential for widespread storms moving through. A stronger morning round may be enough to weaken any PM storms but a weaker morning round would mean more energy available for any PM storms to use. Right now I’m leaning on the PM storms being the strongest round but it is an evolving situation as new model data arrives.

Sunday Severe
Sunday Severe(WOWT)

All types of severe weather (hail, wind gusts and tornadoes) would be possible, especially with any PM storms that develop. With multiple rounds in play we do also have the potential for some flash flooding too. Be sure to stay updated on the latest forecast info as we approach Sunday.

