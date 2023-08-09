We are Local
Omaha Everyday
Advertise With Us
Heartland Heroes

Woman wins $4 million lottery prize after buying scratch-off ticket at gas station

Diane Howard bought a $30 scratch-off ticket and won a $4 million prize in North Carolina.
Diane Howard bought a $30 scratch-off ticket and won a $4 million prize in North Carolina.(North Carolina Education Lottery)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Aug. 9, 2023 at 4:35 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WARSAW, N.C. (Gray News) - A North Carolina woman became an instant millionaire thanks to buying a lucky scratch-off ticket.

According to the North Carolina Education Lottery, Diane Howard bought a $30 Black Titanium scratch-off ticket and turned it into a $4 million prize.

Howard bought her winning ticket from a Circle K convenience store and gas station in Warsaw.

She arrived at lottery headquarters on Monday to claim her winnings.

Howard chose the lump sum payout option of $2.4 million.

After required state and federal tax withholdings, she took home a little more than $1.7 million.

The Black Titanium game debuted in June. Lottery officials said the game offers six $4 million prizes and 16 $100,000 prizes.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tip Top Tux, a popular wedding wear supplier, closed down abruptly, leaving customers and...
Tip Top Tux is toast: Tuxedo company shuts down without warning
Investigators told 6 News that they believe the man, who crashed his red truck into a cement...
Omaha Police identify man arrested after interstate crash, shooting
Aubrey Trail was found guilty on June 9, 2021, for the death of Sydney Loofe in 2017.
Aubrey Trail petitions Nebraska officials to proceed with his execution
Google announces $350 million expansion of Council Bluffs data center
Officials with Nebraska Medicine say a man ran from a hospital room, assaulted a security...
Man assaults hospital security guard, runs into Bellevue cornfield, source says

Latest News

Carlos Galves, 72, has been struggling without air conditioning this summer at his Phoenix home.
72-year-old man struggles through Arizona heat waves without electricity, running water
Two Florida school districts are requiring parental consent before teachers will acknowledge...
Student nicknames now need parental consent in some Florida school districts
President Joe Biden speaks during an event celebrating the 2022 World Series champion Houston...
Biden issues an executive order restricting US investments in Chinese technology
Bond was set at $1 million for Charles Stuart, the suspect in Monday's interstate shooting in...
Bond set for Omaha interstate shooter suspect
Preston Love Jr., an activist and founder of Black Votes Matter, is pleading with the north...
Activist looking to get new north Omaha voters in the upcoming election