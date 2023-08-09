Urban League of Nebraska’s new CEO wants org. to be more visible in community

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - For 97 years, people who work at the Urban League of Nebraska have always operated behind the scenes.

That role is about to change.

Wayne Brown is the new CEO and President of Nebraska’s Urban League.

“The Urban League has to fight for educational opportunities, the Urban League has to fight for employment opportunities, the Urban League fights for you,” Brown said. “But we have to take a more upfront role so that part is a little different.”

Brown is an Omaha native, a graduate of Benson High School, East Tennessee State University, and Creighton Law School.

He says the Urban League will be more visible, especially in the legislature, to give people in the north Omaha community a voice by teaming up with other organizations.

“We want to make sure we defend democracy,” Brown said. “Make sure we defend diversity, equity, and inclusion initiatives. We make sure we want to defeat poverty. So, any legislative pieces or any effort that are to hit those three things, we’re there.”

Brown believes that the community’s voice can be louder by getting more people in it to get out and vote.

“This is why our community program is so important,” Brown said. “That’s the shift. The school pieces we’re doing. Our school pieces, our workpieces, our community advocacy pieces. We can help educate folks on the power of that vote. That vote is more important now than it’s ever been.”

The Urban League also works to eliminate the racial wealth gap.

Brown believes that is happening, as new businesses are under construction right now and there are business opportunities for lease.

“We have the opportunity, a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity, to move out of generational poverty,” Brown said. “But we have to do it right and we have to do it together.”

Brown says the Urban League will continue to do the work, but now you will see more of the people who work there.

“If we get out from behind these four walls, then we can be a light to shine the great stories that we see every day,” Brown said. “We have 97 years of stories of folks who’ve moved on and made it.”

Brown has been in charge of the Urban League of Nebraska for about a year and he’s come full circle, as he tells 6 News he was an Urban League kid and took advantage of the programs that were offered.

