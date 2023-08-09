We are Local
Two detained after attempted carjacking in Omaha

Two people were arrested after an attempted carjacking near 132nd and Maple in Omaha on Monday.
By 6 News staff reports
Published: Aug. 8, 2023 at 10:15 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha Police detained two people after an attempted carjacking Monday morning.

At around 8:30 a.m., officers were called to an incident at the Target store near 132nd and Maple in Omaha.

According to investigators, the victim says the female suspect approached her in the parking lot asking for help. She said the man sitting on a nearby bench was trafficking her.

The victim offered to call 911 to get help, but police say the suspect did not want the victim to call and then attacked her, climbed into the victim’s vehicle, and tried to start it.

Witnesses intervened and then officers arrived.

The suspect and the man on the bench were both detained by police.

