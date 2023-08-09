We are Local
Serese Cole returning to 6 News WOWT Daybreak

Serese Cole
Serese Cole(WOWT)
By 6 News staff reports
Published: Aug. 9, 2023 at 3:27 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Serese Cole is coming back to Daybreak!

“For nine years, she helped 6 News Daybreak viewers get out the door, ready for their day. Her warm presence, genuine passion for storytelling, and ability to connect with the community have made her a beloved figure in the Omaha metro,” News Director Cassie Crowe said. “We are so excited to get her back on our team.”

Serese has been in the television news industry for more than 25 years and says it is her love for people and telling their stories that makes her job such an amazing one.

She has been honored for her excellence in news writing and reporting, winning awards from the Nebraska Broadcasters Association and the North Carolina Associated Press.

She returns to 6 News WOWT from competing station 3 News Now. Before her career in Omaha, Serese was an anchor for 10/11 News Now, KOLN-KGIN in Lincoln, where she anchored the 5, 6, and 10 p.m. newscasts for eight years and the morning show for two. She’s also worked as a reporter at WDAF in Kansas City, Mo.; and in Wilmington, N.C. and Tallahassee, Fla., where she also graduated with honors when earning her Bachelor’s degree in Journalism from Florida A & M University.

Service to the community is important to Serese. She believes you are blessed to be a blessing to others so you’ll find her giving her time and talents to several organizations in our community.

Serese is no stranger to the Midwest. She was born and raised in Kansas City; and after years of moving from state to state, she has called Nebraska home for more than two decades.

She said it didn’t take her long to fall in love with Cornhusker State — she literally fell in love and married a Nebraskan. She and her husband, Todd, have been married for nearly 20 years and have two teenage sons. When she’s not watching her boys play basketball and baseball, Serese loves spending time with her family, a challenging workout, a good book, and traveling.

Serese is set to re-join the Daybreak team in November.

“We will be counting down the days,” Crowe said.

