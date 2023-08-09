Rusty’s 6 First Alert Forecast - Morning showers linger before we end Wednesday with sunshine

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The loudest storms and the heaviest rain has moved out but there could be a few lingering showers at any point the rest of this Wednesday morning. Those will be light and very spotty. Cloudy skies will stick with us otherwise.

Wednesday Rain (WOWT)

We will see quite of bit of clearing this afternoon and that will allow us to warm into the lower 80s by the end of the day.

Wednesday Forecast (WOWT)

A quiet night is on the way tonight meaning no storms to wake you up in the middle of the night. There may be some fog develop by early Thursday morning too.

Thursday afternoon will be warmer with highs in the mid 80s for many of us. There is a small chance of a storm very late in the day but those will likely be north of the metro.

Severe Thursday (WOWT)

3 Day Forecast (WOWT)

After that threat Thursday night, warmer air will move in for Friday with it likely to be our hottest day of the week. It could feel as hot as the mid 90s by the end of the afternoon.

