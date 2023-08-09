We are Local
Rural Nebraska rescue using out-of-date defibrillators, in need of new equipment

It’s raising money for two new defibrillators, a price tag of $80,000
Elmwood Rescue is in dire need of updated equipment.
By Bella Caracta
Published: Aug. 9, 2023 at 5:21 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Tami Mayberry’s clinic is the only family practice in Elmwood, Nebraska.

“There’s me and a chiropractor. I don’t even know if there’s a dentist,” said Mayberry, who opened her shop next to the community center at the beginning of this year.

Elmwood’s population is 700 people. The closest hospital is 20 miles away. There are just five defibrillators in the area.

Defibrillators administer an electric shock to the heart in case of sudden cardiac arrest. Automatic electric defibrillators, or AEDs, are one type. According to a study published in the National Library of Medicine, survival rates significantly increase, from 9% to 38%, when an AED shock is administered.

Defibrillators save lives.

After decades as a nurse, including time as a trauma nurse, Mayberry said not having an AED on hand is a first.

“My assurance is I could call 911 and get a defibrillator until I could get one for this clinic space,” Mayberry said.

Finding out from 6 News that the rescue squad down the street has outdated units sent her into a spiral, Mayberry said.

“Honestly that is one of the worst things that could happen,” Mayberry said. To find somebody in a sudden cardiac arrest and not have a defibrillator close.”

Three of the five AEDs are in schools or churches.

The other two defibrillators, used when you call 911, are outdated.

Elmwood Rescue Squad has been operating with two working defibrillators, but they’re not FDA-approved because the FDA updated its requirements at the end of last year. That means getting parts to maintain them has been a challenge.

“We’ve actually been on back-order lists for a while,” said Jacob Blunt with the volunteer squad. “Maintenance on this is going to get extremely hard. We’re just trying to get in front of this before these things fail us.”

He said he feels a measure of stress, not fully confident his equipment will work every time.

“When someone dials 911, I expect my equipment to work,” Blunt said.

Blunt said he worries the old equipment might fail him at the worst time.

“Time is muscle,” said Blunt.

“Time is muscle,” echoed Mayberry.

“So the longer that artery is blocked, the more muscle of the heart dies,” said Blunt.

“The quicker we can get it to an intervention, the better outcomes those patients have,” said Mayberry.

The volunteer rescue squad is calling on the community to help pay for the equipment. They’re $40,000 each.

The first fundraiser is a 5K run/walk on Aug. 26. The second is breakfast and raffle on Oct. 8.

6 News reached out to the state senator representing the district, Sen. Robert Clements. Clements said his colleague Sen. Mike McDonnell introduced a resolution, which did not get past the appropriations committee, to study funding for emergency medical responders.

Other rural volunteer fire chiefs in Nebraska told 6 News funding is a challenge for them too, relying heavily on community support and grants.

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.

