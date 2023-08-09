We are Local
Police investigating after man found dead in northwest Lincoln home

By Abigail Carrera
Published: Aug. 9, 2023 at 11:28 AM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Lincoln Police Department is investigating a man’s death after he was found unconscious in his northwest Lincoln home Tuesday afternoon.

Lincoln Police and Lincoln Fire and Rescue responded to a home near NW 55th and W Aurora Streets in the Oak Hills neighborhood around 1:20 p.m. and found a 46-year-old man dead.

Authorities are looking further into the man’s death due to his young age and lack of known health concerns.

Stay with 1011now.com for updates on this developing story.

