Omaha shooting wounds 18-year-old

By 6 News staff reports
Published: Aug. 9, 2023 at 9:01 AM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha Police are asking the public for information that leads to the arrest of someone who shot an 18-year-old man.

OPD says the victim was shot in an alley near 33rd & parker about 9:30 p.m. Tuesday.

He showed up at CUMC-University Campus and was then transferred to CUMC-Bergan Mercy Medical Center. The wound is not considered life threatening.

Tips can be left on the Omaha Crime Stoppers hotline at 402-444-STOP, the P3 Tips mobile app, or the website.

