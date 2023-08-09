Omaha Police issue reminder of summer amnesty day

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha Police is reminding the public of the date for this summer’s citywide amnesty day.

The Omaha Police Guns and Fireworks Amnesty Day will be this Saturday, Aug. 12.

Those who wish to dispose of leftover fireworks, guns, or ammunition can drop them off between 9 a.m. and 1 p.m. at one of these locations:

- Seymour Smith Park on 72nd St. & Harrison St.

- Omaha Fire Station 43 at 103rd St. & Fort St.

Police stress that citizens will be able to drop off the property with no questions asked.

