Omaha Police arrest man for Benson Park murder

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha Police have arrested a man for a murder one week ago at Benson Park.

The body of 46-year-old Phillip Kuhn was found about 7 a.m. on August 2. Police said it appeared he had been shot to death.

Lavelle Cutler (WOWT)

On Wednesday, police announced the arrest of 41-year-old Lavell Cutler. He was booked at the Douglas County jail for 2nd degree murder, use of a weapon to commit a felony, possession of a weapon by a prohibited person, and tampering with evidence.

