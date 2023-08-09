We are Local
Omaha Police arrest man for Benson Park murder

A death investigation is underway after a body was found in Omaha's Benson Park early Wednesday.
By 6 News staff reports
Published: Aug. 9, 2023 at 11:32 AM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha Police have arrested a man for a murder one week ago at Benson Park.

The body of 46-year-old Phillip Kuhn was found about 7 a.m. on August 2. Police said it appeared he had been shot to death.

Lavelle Cutler
Lavelle Cutler(WOWT)

On Wednesday, police announced the arrest of 41-year-old Lavell Cutler. He was booked at the Douglas County jail for 2nd degree murder, use of a weapon to commit a felony, possession of a weapon by a prohibited person, and tampering with evidence.

