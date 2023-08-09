Omaha man killed in crash with semi near Missouri Valley
Published: Aug. 9, 2023 at 11:22 AM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
HARRISON COUNTY, IOWA (WOWT) - An Omaha man was killed Tuesday morning in a crash with a semi near Missouri Valley, Iowa.
The Iowa State Patrol reported that for an unknown reason, a semi crossed the center line along I-29 just south of the Missouri Valley interchange, and crashed into an oncoming car.
The driver of the car, 61-year-old Chris Phillip Sweetman of Omaha, was killed.
The driver of the semi, a 63-year-old man from Cape Coral, Florida, was taken to a Missouri Valley hospital for treatment.
The state patrol was investigating whether charges will be brought forward.
Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.