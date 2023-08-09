We are Local
Omaha Everyday
Advertise With Us
Heartland Heroes

Omaha man killed in crash with semi near Missouri Valley

Traffic Crash
Traffic Crash(MGN)
By 6 News staff reports
Published: Aug. 9, 2023 at 11:22 AM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARRISON COUNTY, IOWA (WOWT) - An Omaha man was killed Tuesday morning in a crash with a semi near Missouri Valley, Iowa.

The Iowa State Patrol reported that for an unknown reason, a semi crossed the center line along I-29 just south of the Missouri Valley interchange, and crashed into an oncoming car.

The driver of the car, 61-year-old Chris Phillip Sweetman of Omaha, was killed.

The driver of the semi, a 63-year-old man from Cape Coral, Florida, was taken to a Missouri Valley hospital for treatment.

The state patrol was investigating whether charges will be brought forward.

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tip Top Tux, a popular wedding wear supplier, closed down abruptly, leaving customers and...
Tip Top Tux is toast: Tuxedo company shuts down without warning
Investigators told 6 News that they believe the man, who crashed his red truck into a cement...
Omaha Police identify man arrested after interstate crash, shooting
Aubrey Trail was found guilty on June 9, 2021, for the death of Sydney Loofe in 2017.
Aubrey Trail petitions Nebraska officials to proceed with his execution
Officials with Nebraska Medicine say a man ran from a hospital room, assaulted a security...
Man assaults hospital security guard, runs into Bellevue cornfield, source says
Google announces $350 million expansion of Council Bluffs data center

Latest News

Generic photo of attacking pit bull
Omaha Police put down attacking pit bull
A death investigation is underway after a body was found in Omaha's Benson Park early Wednesday.
Omaha Police arrest man for Benson Park murder
Generic medical image
More details provided of Bellevue hospital patient who ran
Shooting
Omaha shooting wounds 18-year-old