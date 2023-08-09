Omaha doctor sees spike in appointments for last-minute school physicals

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The rush is on – and time is running out – for children to get their school physicals.

And, local doctors are advising parents to sign up as soon as possible, as they’re already seeing an influx in patients.

“This is the time of the year when most of the school-aged children are coming in for their physical exams,” said Dr. Fernando Correa with South Omaha Medical Associates

Correa has watched the number of patients coming in for physicals double since July.

“They’re very important,” Correa said. “We are able to detect early diseases, lung, and heart diseases.”

Physicals ensure students are going into their first day of school healthy and well, but it’s hard to fit in every patient when appointments are made at the last minute.

“It’s important for them to let them know that the earlier that they come the better for the exam,” Correa said.

SOMA has also faced some staffing shortages, which has created challenges in attending to patients.

However, now they’re steady in their workers.

“We encourage the parents to take the children to their health care provider and have then a physical exam,” Correa said.

Like many healthcare providers in the area, they’re doing their best.

“We will have more time to see the patients and to try to see the guidelines they need before getting into school,” Correa said.

Those looking to sign up for a physical at SOMA can contact them at 402-731-9100.

