More than 50 gallons of fuel spilled at Lincoln gas station after driver hits hose and leaves

(Pexels.com)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Aug. 9, 2023 at 2:23 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A driver hit a fuel hose at a northeast Lincoln gas station causing dozens of gallons of gas to spill just after midnight on Wednesday.

According to LPD, a fuel truck connected the fuel fill hose to the in-ground fuel tank at the Kwik Shop near Fremont Street and Touzalin Avenue to dispense 6,800 gallons of regular unleaded gas when a gray vehicle drove through the lot and hit the fuel line. The driver of the vehicle then drove away from the scene.

The impact caused around 50-70 gallons of fuel to spill into the Kwik Shop parking lot.

The Lincoln Police Department is investigating the incident.

