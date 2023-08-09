More details provided of Bellevue hospital patient who ran

BELLEVUE, Neb. (WOWT) - Bellevue Police have provided more details about what happened when a patient at Nebraska Medicine of Bellevue Health Center ran from the facility Tuesday afternoon.

Officers were told that the patient assaulted a staff member before fleeing into a nearby cornfield around 2:20 p.m.

BPD and the Omaha Police Helicopter searched the area initially but were unable to find the person.

Then at 6:33 p.m., officers were called to Willow Lakes Golf Course about a mile south of the hospital, where the patient was found in a pond. Police sent a boat into the water after the person refused to get out. The patient was taken into custody after a short struggle.

Police say there were no visible injuries to anyone after the incident. However the patient was transported to a medical facility for a mental health evaluation.

Charges will be considered once that person is released.

