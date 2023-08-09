Manager of Omaha Tip Top Tux store shocked by company’s abrupt shut-down

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Many wedding parties across the country are scrambling to find formal wear after Tip Top Tux abruptly shut down Monday.

But customers aren’t the only ones who were caught off guard.

A store manager says Tip Top Tux’s corporate office didn’t tip off its staff to the impending closing.

“We had fittings come in that morning before the email sent out that there may be technical issues and we couldn’t book, but we had no idea Saturday morning that this was going to happen,” the manager said.

A mother of two concerned about angry customers knowing her name also worries that her family health care coverage will end in a month.

Just like the tux renters, she’s trying to find out what’s next.

“Unfortunately, we’ve had information lockout on us too, so even trying to access our HR and our personal 401(k) account and payroll, we haven’t been able to access anything,” the manager said.

Her last email from parent company Dapper & Dashing simply said that she’s been laid off.

“[That email] came in yesterday at 2 a.m.”

News of the store closings didn’t come until later in the day for one mother of the groom.

“I read the article that [6 News] put out and it said that Gentleman’s Choice was helping people out,” Janeil Thompson said.

Thompson is in a bit of a situation: She needs 12 tuxedos for a wedding that is less than three weeks away.

“We’ll make it work,” Thompson said.

Gentleman’s Choice has 2,500 coats in stock with adjustable pants to fit and suit up wedding parties on short notice.

“I’m doing a discount price depending on what they’ve chosen,” said Lisa Solberg of Gentleman’s Choice. “I’m discounting my prices because my heart goes out to them.”

This provides some financial relief for grooms like Jesse Stewart, whose wedding party shelled out $2,500 to Tip Top Tux.

“We don’t know what else to do,” Stewart said. “We saw the [Gentleman’s Choice] sign on the door and saw if we could get some help, scrambling at the last minute.”

Stewart’s wedding is in just 11 days, while Taylor Brunmeier has until mid-October, but her groom’s group already paid Tip Top Tux $2,800.

“We’ve heard from our friends and stuff it has been on a credit card, so they’ve been able to talk to the credit card company and we’re hoping it goes through and they can get their money back,” Brunmeier said.

Brides and grooms are wondering if maybe corporate Dapper & Dashing have dashed off with their money.

The manager of the Tip Top Tux store near Westroads says she’s shocked by the closing because it had won awards... and not just window dressing.

Among the three award plaques, in two years as manager, she is most proud of the one that reads indicates her store had the highest number of tuxedo orders out of 65 stores nationwide.

“It makes me even more confused how six months later I’m sitting jobless and have zero information on why,” the manager said.

Solberg, the owner of Gentleman’s Choice, says she’s helped about two dozen wedding parties arrange last-minute formal wear.

Another local company called Spotlight Bridal also has tuxes and it is assisting several former customers of the now-defunct Tip Top Tux.

