Man serving sentence for Lincoln Police investigator’s murder takes plea deal in another homicide case

Felipe Vazquez took a plea deal in a case involving the death of Edward Varejcka.
Felipe Vazquez
Felipe Vazquez(Lincoln Police)
By Ellis Wiltsey
Published: Aug. 9, 2023 at 12:32 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A Lincoln man who was convicted in 2022 of the murder of Investigator Mario Herrera, took a plea deal in another homicide case.

This week, 20-year-old Felipe Vazquez was found guilty on one count of assault in the 2nd degree. As part of the plea deal, three other charges including 1st degree murder were dismissed for his involvement in the stabbing death of Edward Varejcka.

The case dates back to 2020, Vazquez shot and killed Investigator Herrera while trying to evade law enforcement who were attempting to serve an arrest warrant for his involvement in Varejcka’s death.

Vazquez was originally accused of hitting Varejcka with a TV over the head, not for his death, but murder charges would later be added and dismissed after he accepted a plea deal.

According to the arrest warrant filed in August 2020, officers were dispatched to an apartment at 2222 Orchard Street and found Varejcka suffering from multiple stab wounds. Witnesses told police at least three people entered the apartment and demanded a phone.

According to witness statements, a fight ensued and one of the intruders said “kill him”. The witness observed one of the intruders stab Varejcka several times in the torso with what appeared to be a kitchen knife.

An autopsy would determine that Varejcka died of three stab wounds.

Vazquez is already serving a minimum sentence of 69 years in jail for Herrera’s death.

He will be sentenced in this case, in September.

