Jade’s 6 First Alert Forecast - Mild day Thursday followed by late night storms

By Jade Steffens
Published: Aug. 9, 2023 at 6:13 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The day started out with early morning thunderstorms, leaving a decent amount of rainfall for the area.

Rainfall Totals Today
Rainfall Totals Today(WOWT)

York received over 1″ with Omaha just shy of 0.4″.

6 Hour Forecast
6 Hour Forecast(WOWT)

After a mostly cloudy day skies will continue to clear heading into this evening. Though a bit muggy, it will be comfortable and a great night for any outdoor plans.

Tomorrow's Forecast
Tomorrow's Forecast(WOWT)

Tomorrow will shape up to be a really nice day as well. Temperatures will climb into the mid 80s with sunshine in the morning, gradually increasing clouds into the evening.

6 First Alert Weather Day
6 First Alert Weather Day(WOWT)

Thursday is a 6 First Alert Weather Day as late night strong storms are possible. Storms will form to the northwest of the metro and travel east. These will likely develop around 10PM initially and will clear out of west Iowa around or just after midnight.

A few storms may become severe with the threat for hail over 1″ and strong wind gusts with a low tornado threat, especially north of the metro.

More information on these storms can be found here.

