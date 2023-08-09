We are Local
Deputies link man to five thefts, including two stolen vehicles from Lancaster County

By Bryan Shawver
Published: Aug. 9, 2023 at 10:47 AM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A case being invested by the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office is getting the help of Lincoln Crime Stoppers.

Deputies with the sheriff’s office first started investigating the case with the thefts of two vehicles in far east and southeast Lancaster County Aug. 3.

An abandoned SUV was recovered less than a mile away from where it was stolen in the area of 154th and Van Dorn.

Within the same hour, a Buick LeSabre was stolen from the driveway of a home in the 162nd and O Street area, according to Lincoln Crime Stoppers.

The Buick was spotted on camera six hours after being stolen in the parking lot of a Walmart in Omaha. An image of the man deputies believe is linked to the vehicle thefts was also caught on store security cameras.

A man suspected of stealing two vehicles in Lancaster County was caught on security camera...
A man suspected of stealing two vehicles in Lancaster County was caught on security camera inside a Walmart store in Omaha.(Lincoln Crime Stoppers)

Investigators were led to the store through the transaction history from a card inside a wallet that was stolen from a third vehicle around the same time of the two other thefts.

Lincoln Crime Stoppers also received security video from a Yutan homeowner of a person matching the suspect’s description rummaging through a vehicle the same day the vehicles and wallet were stolen.

Deputies told Lincoln Crime Stoppers the man of interest may be connected to another stolen SUV in the area of 98th and Fletcher.

If you know anything about either of these cases, send your anonymous tips online or call (402) 475-3600.

