We are Local
Omaha Everyday
Advertise With Us
Heartland Heroes

Corn growers react to AG Brenna Bird’s E15 lawsuit

Iowa’s Attorney General argues the EPA had 90 days to issue rules. Instead, it issued rules in...
Iowa’s Attorney General argues the EPA had 90 days to issue rules. Instead, it issued rules in April that wouldn’t take effect until next year.(Savannah Louie)
By Conner Hendricks
Published: Aug. 9, 2023 at 6:16 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DES MOINES, Iowa - Iowa’s ethanol and corn industries are praising a lawsuit to force the federal government to allow cheaper E-15 gasoline to be sold year-round. Iowa Attorney General Brenna Bird filed that lawsuit this week saying the EPA’s delay is violating the Clean Air Act.

E-15 is about 15 cents a gallon cheaper, burns cleaner than regular unleaded, and most cars on the road today can run on it. The Iowa Corn Growers Association is asking, “What’s the holdup?”

Most gasoline sold in Iowa already has 10 percent ethanol in it. E-15 ups that number to 15 percent. Oil companies don’t like that since that means less room for petroleum in your gas tank. Last year, Governor Kim Reynolds and a group of other governors asked the EPA to lift a summertime ban on E-15. That ban is in place over smog concerns that studies have found are unfounded.

Iowa’s Attorney General argues the EPA had 90 days to issue rules. Instead, it issued rules in April that wouldn’t take effect until next year. Dan Keitzer with the Iowa Corn Growers’ Association says the delay is costing Iowa farmers.

“We could lose 33% of the market, you know, because again, five percent or 10 percent versus 15 percent is two-thirds, you know, so we could lose to one-third of the market for ethanol,” Keitzer said.

The EPA has declined to comment on the pending lawsuit, but when it released rules earlier this year that would allow E-15 sales next summer. It said allowing it this summer would be moving too fast. However, it’s worth noting that the Biden Administration issued emergency waivers the last two years to allow E-15 sales in the summer. So E-15 is already available at many Iowa gas stations right now.

You can read Bird’s lawsuit here.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tip Top Tux, a popular wedding wear supplier, closed down abruptly, leaving customers and...
Tip Top Tux is toast: Tuxedo company shuts down without warning
Investigators told 6 News that they believe the man, who crashed his red truck into a cement...
Omaha Police identify man arrested after interstate crash, shooting
Aubrey Trail was found guilty on June 9, 2021, for the death of Sydney Loofe in 2017.
Aubrey Trail petitions Nebraska officials to proceed with his execution
Google announces $350 million expansion of Council Bluffs data center
Officials with Nebraska Medicine say a man ran from a hospital room, assaulted a security...
Man assaults hospital security guard, runs into Bellevue cornfield, source says

Latest News

Dillard's at Gateway Mall
Thieves steal more than $11,000 worth of purses from Dillard’s at Gateway Mall
Ilene Gowan
Charges upgraded to murder for boyfriend of woman found dead in Iowa ditch in February
Tomorrow's Forecast
Jade’s 6 First Alert Forecast - Mild day Thursday followed by late night storms
Felipe Vazquez
Man serving sentence for Lincoln Police investigator’s murder takes plea deal in another homicide case