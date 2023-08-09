Community shares input on 2024 proposed budget with Omaha City Council

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) -Tuesday night, less than a dozen people showed up to the council chambers to share their thoughts and opinions on Omaha Mayor Jean Stothert’s $500 million budget proposal for 2024.

Many of those who showed up shared concerns for south Omaha, as former councilmember Vinny Palermo’s seat is empty.

“I believe that south Omaha needs more, I would hope the next person in the district, district four, would be able to see the need for improvement in our area and vie for some more monies,” said south Omaha resident Rebecca Barrientos.

“I would like to ask first and foremost that the voting on the budget be pushed back so we can have a representative voting for us,” said Isabella Manhart, also a south Omaha resident.

Other areas of concern in the budget included funding for the Nebraska Humane Society, which is suffering from the effects of a disastrous flood at its facility.

“I propose that the budget increase, $400,000 of the increase, go specifically to reopen the Spay and Neuter Center. The closing of the center has resulted in a community cat population explosion,” said one resident, advocating for several cat rescues in the area.

“I do not support the amount of money going to the Humane Society,” said resident Kyra Britt, addressing both the council and Nancy Hintz, the President and CEO of NHS, who spoke as a proponent of the budget. “I don’t think they’re using their funds like they should.”

Other areas of concern for residents included the streetcar and taxes.

“I am here this evening to ask you elected officials to lower the property tax levy to neutralize the extreme valuation increase of my property and other residents of this city,” said resident Dennis Schleis.

“Be mindful of the growing tax burden on all city taxpayers, especially retirees such as myself, and hold the spending increase to 4 percent or less, versus the 7 percent,” said resident Linda Bors.

Another common topic throughout the hearing was the hefty police budget, which will increase by 10 percent if passed.

“The increase sounds like it’s coming from a place of wanting to recruit more officers and retain them so there’s more to respond to crime, but I think we need to be investing more money in public resources that prevent crime in the first place,” said Britt.

“I agree about police pay being the highest in Nebraska, however, it should not be the highest in the nation among similar-sized cities,” said Bors.

“I understand that we have issues with recruiting and retention of police officers, police do a difficult job, but I don’t think raising wages is the only way to address that issue,” Manhart said.

Other residents expressed to council members their concern over the lack of funding and resources for a Climate Action Plan and other sustainability measures, as well as the limited support for Omaha’s homeless population.

“Warming and cooling centers for unhoused residents are only open in emergency situations from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and in the extreme cold temperatures we’ve experienced in the winters, there’s nowhere to go at night if the actual shelters are full,” said resident Gab Rein.

The Omaha City Council is scheduled to officially vote on the proposed budget at the Sept. 12 meeting.

