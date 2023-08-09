Charges upgraded to murder for boyfriend of woman found dead in Iowa ditch in February

COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa (WOWT) - A man arrested in May after his 60-year-old girlfriend was found dead in a ditch in February is now facing a second-degree murder charge.

Ivan Brammer, 61, was already in the Pottawattamie County jail, facing charges of abuse of a corpse, a charge generally made in connection with dumping a body; and second-degree theft in relation to the disappearance of his girlfriend, Ilene Gowan, whose daughter said had gone missing on Feb. 13.

Ivan Samuel Brammer (Council Bluffs Police Department)

Thirteen days later, Gowan was found dead in a ditch near 152nd Street and Old Morman Bridge Road, near Crescent. The Iowa Medical Examiner’s Office said that her autopsy did not indicate a cause or manner of death.

The Pottawattamie County Attorney said in a news release that Brammer is expected to make an appearance in court on Thursday to be arraigned on the new charges.

According to the release, bond has been set at $500,000.

Ilene Gowan (Courtesy photo)

Investigators are still looking into the circumstances of Gowan’s death, according to a news release from the Council Bluffs Police Department.

According to documents from the county attorney, Assistant State Medical Examiner Dr. Kelly Kruse reported that Gowan’s body had multiple injuries: The examiner found contusions on her head and neck, her lower back, and on her arms and legs. She had abrasions as well as an L-shaped laceration on her head and a broken tooth.

While the L-shaped injury was “significant” it wasn’t life-threatening but could have caused severe and prolonged bleeding, Kruse said in the report. Ligature marks resembled the strap of the purse Gowan had with her in surveillance video from the morning she was last seen. Due to the level of decomposition, however, Kruse couldn’t determine whether the blood loss caused her death but did say “there were no signs Gowan died of exposure or hypothermia.”

Witnesses told police that the pair had an “on-again, off-again” relationship that they categorized as volatile, with verbal fights set off by alcohol.

