Authorities recover body of man that drowned at Ponca State Park

The Dixon County Sheriff’s Office says the body of a 45-year-old from Sioux Center, Iowa, was recovered Tuesday night.
By Dean Welte
Published: Aug. 9, 2023 at 2:02 PM CDT
PONCA, Neb. (KTIV) - The body of an Iowa man that drowned at Ponca State Park has been recovered.

The Dixon County Sheriff’s Office says the body of 45-year-old Alfredo Olivares of Sioux Center, Iowa was recovered Tuesday night. The search for Olivares started back on Saturday, Aug. 4 when authorities were sent to the Missouri River at Ponca State Park for a man that had gone under the water and never came back up.

Olivares’s wife was the one that reported the incident Saturday, saying he went under the water near a boat dock at Ponca State Park. The family told KTIV that Olivares and his kids were playing near the dock when he went under.

Search efforts began shortly after the call came in around 5 p.m. Saturday, but were called off by 11:30 p.m. They resumed Sunday morning and continued throughout the week.

The sheriff’s office says at about 6:15 p.m. Tuesday they received a call that Olivares’s body was found. The family has been notified and the body has been turned over to a funeral home.

Copyright 2023 KTIV. All rights reserved.

