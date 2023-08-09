We are Local
6 First Alert Weather Day: Strong storms after 10PM Thursday

By Emily Roehler
Published: Aug. 9, 2023 at 3:19 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Thursday is a 6 First Alert Weather Day. The First Alert Weather Team is tracking the chance for severe weather after 10PM as storms develop.

Storms will form to the NW of the Metro and travel E... these likely pop up around 10PM initially and will clear W Iowa around or just after midnight.

As they move E a few storms may becomes severe with the threat for hail over 1″ and strong wind gusts with a low tornado threat, especially N of the metro. Stay weather aware late Thursday night and keep your car under cover in case of damaging hail.

This is developing coverage. Stay with 6 Weather for updates.

