6 First Alert Traffic: Interstate 80 closed to eastbound traffic in Omaha due to jackknifed semi

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A jackknifed semi has blocked traffic on eastbound Interstate 80 near the Interstate 680 interchange early Wednesday morning.

The crash happened shortly after 4 AM and the interstate was shut down near L shortly afterward.

Drivers are urged to use the I-L-Q bypass to get around the closure.

—

This is a developing story. Stay with 6 News for updates.

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.