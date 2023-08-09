We are Local
Omaha Everyday
Advertise With Us
Heartland Heroes

6 First Alert Traffic: Interstate 80 closed to eastbound traffic in Omaha due to jackknifed semi

Interstate 80 Jackknifed Semi Wednesday AM
Interstate 80 Jackknifed Semi Wednesday AM(WOWT)
By 6 News staff reports
Published: Aug. 9, 2023 at 5:10 AM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A jackknifed semi has blocked traffic on eastbound Interstate 80 near the Interstate 680 interchange early Wednesday morning.

The crash happened shortly after 4 AM and the interstate was shut down near L shortly afterward.

Drivers are urged to use the I-L-Q bypass to get around the closure.

This is a developing story. Stay with 6 News for updates.

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tip Top Tux, a popular wedding wear supplier, closed down abruptly, leaving customers and...
Tip Top Tux is toast: Tuxedo company shuts down without warning
Investigators told 6 News that they believe the man, who crashed his red truck into a cement...
Omaha Police identify man arrested after interstate crash, shooting
Aubrey Trail was found guilty on June 9, 2021, for the death of Sydney Loofe in 2017.
Aubrey Trail petitions Nebraska officials to proceed with his execution
Officials with Nebraska Medicine say a man ran from a hospital room, assaulted a security...
Man assaults hospital security guard, runs into Bellevue cornfield, source says
Inmate reported missing from Omaha correctional facility

Latest News

Another water main break near UNMC in Omaha could cause traffic detours and back-ups for the...
Water main break forces shutdown of Clarkson Doctors Building until Monday
Water main break
Here we go again Omaha: Water main break could close 42nd & Harney for weeks
Motorists who drive in the Millard area need to keep some alerts in mind as the school year...
Back-to-school traffic alerts for Millard area
Investigators told 6 News that they believe the man, who crashed his red truck into a cement...
SCENE VIDEO: Omaha Police investigate incident near I-680/I-80 interchange