6 First Alert Traffic: Interstate 80 closed to eastbound traffic in Omaha due to jackknifed semi

Interstate 80 closed to eastbound traffic in Omaha due to jackknifed semi
Published: Aug. 9, 2023 at 5:10 AM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A jackknifed semi has blocked traffic on eastbound Interstate 80 near the Interstate 680 interchange early Wednesday morning.
The crash happened shortly after 4 AM and the interstate was shut down near L shortly afterward.
Drivers are urged to use the I-L-Q bypass to get around the closure.
